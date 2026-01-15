Code Quiz: Classification of Areas

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: What is the classification of an outdoor area 16 ft from a gasoline dispensing pump?

Answer: Class 1 Division 2

Explanation: NEC Table 514.3(B)(1) lists the area up to 18 in. above grade extending 20 ft horizontally in all directions as Class 1 Division 2.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]