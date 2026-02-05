Code Quiz: Grounding Electrode Conductors

Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: True or False? Grounding electrode conductors are permitted to be installed in parallel if the combined area is equal to that required by Sec. 250.66
See answer below.
Answer: False
Explanation: Section 310.10(G)(1)-(6) only permits parallel conductors for the ungrounded, grounded, neutral, equipment grounding conductors, equipment bonding jumpers, and supply-side bonding jumpers.
Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates