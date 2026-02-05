Code Quiz: Grounding Electrode Conductors

Feb. 5, 2026
Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: True or False? Grounding electrode conductors are permitted to be installed in parallel if the combined area is equal to that required by Sec. 250.66

Answer: False

Explanation: Section 310.10(G)(1)-(6) only permits parallel conductors for the ungrounded, grounded, neutral, equipment grounding conductors, equipment bonding jumpers, and supply-side bonding jumpers.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

John Lupacchino

Senior Design Engineer

John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

