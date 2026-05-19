Test Your Code IQ — May 2026

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All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

Q1: Where _____ receptacles supply shore power to boats, a leakage current measurement device for use in marina applications shall be available and be used to determine leakage current from each boat that will utilize shore power.



a) two or more

b) more than three

c) more than four

d) more than six

Q2: For the purposes of ampacity adjustment, when determining the number of current-carrying conductors, a grounding or bonding conductor _____ be counted when applying the provisions of Sec. 310.15(C)(1).

a) shall not

b) shall

c) is permitted to

d) can

Q3: Ground-fault circuit-interrupter protection for receptacles shall be provided where _____ are made at receptacle outlets that are required to be so protected elsewhere in the Code.



a) maintenance

b) repairs

c) replacements

d) any of these

Q4: A conduit seal shall be required in each conduit run leaving a Class I, Division 2 location. The conduit sealing fitting shall be installed on either side of the boundary within _____ of the boundary.



a) 1 ft

b) 3 ft

c) 6 ft

d) 10 ft

Q5: Where more than two NM cables are installed through the same bored hole in wood framing that is to be sealed with _____, the ampacity of each conductor shall be adjusted.



a) thermal insulation

b) caulk

c) sealing foam

d) any of these

Q6: Where AC and DC conductors of PV systems occupy the same junction box, pull box, or wireway, the ac and dc conductors shall be grouped separately by cable ties or similar means at least once and at intervals not to exceed _____.



a) 1 ft

b) 3 ft

c) 6 ft

d) 10 ft

Answers:

Q1: b) more than three

As stated in Sec. 555.35(D), "Where more than three receptacles supply shore power to boats, a listed leakage current measurement device for use in marina applications shall be available and be used to determine leakage current from each boat that will utilize shore power."

Q2: a) shall not

Section 310.15(F) states, "A grounding or bonding conductor shall not be counted when applying the provisions of Sec. 310.15(C)(1)."

Q3: c) replacements

Per Sec. 406.4(D)(3): "Ground-fault circuit-interrupter protection for receptacles shall be provided where replacements are made at receptacle outlets that are required to be so protected elsewhere in this Code."

Q4: d) 10 ft

Section 501.15(B)(2) confirms, "A conduit seal shall be required in each conduit run leaving a Class I, Division 2 location. The sealing fitting shall be permitted to be installed on either side of the boundary within 10 ft of the boundary."

Q5: d) any of these

Per Sec. 334.80: Where more than two NM cables are installed through the same bored hole in wood framing that is to be sealed with thermal insulation, caulk, and sealing foam, the ampacity of each conductor shall be adjusted.

Q6: c) 6 ft

According to Sec. 690.31(B)(3), "Where AC and DC conductors of PV systems occupy the same junction box, pull box, or wireway, the AC and DC conductors shall be grouped separately by cable ties or similar means at least once and at intervals not to exceed 6 ft."

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