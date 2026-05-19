Test Your Code IQ — May 2026

How much do you know about the National Electrical Code?
May 19, 2026
3 min read
Add Us On Google
ID 113717296 © Goncharovaia | Dreamstime.com
69dd4554231fc78539a6a637 Dreamstime Xxl 113717296

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

Q1: Where _____ receptacles supply shore power to boats, a leakage current measurement device for use in marina applications shall be available and be used to determine leakage current from each boat that will utilize shore power.

a) two or more

b) more than three

c) more than four

d) more than six

 

Q2: For the purposes of ampacity adjustment, when determining the number of current-carrying conductors, a grounding or bonding conductor _____ be counted when applying the provisions of Sec. 310.15(C)(1).

a) shall not

b) shall

c) is permitted to

d) can

 

Q3: Ground-fault circuit-interrupter protection for receptacles shall be provided where _____ are made at receptacle outlets that are required to be so protected elsewhere in the Code. 

a) maintenance

b) repairs

c) replacements

d) any of these

 

Q4: A conduit seal shall be required in each conduit run leaving a Class I, Division 2 location. The conduit sealing fitting shall be installed on either side of the boundary within _____ of the boundary.

a) 1 ft

b) 3 ft

c) 6 ft

d) 10 ft

 

Q5: Where more than two NM cables are installed through the same bored hole in wood framing that is to be sealed with _____, the ampacity of each conductor shall be adjusted.

a) thermal insulation

b) caulk

c) sealing foam

d) any of these

 

Q6: Where AC and DC conductors of PV systems occupy the same junction box, pull box, or wireway, the ac and dc conductors shall be grouped separately by cable ties or similar means at least once and at intervals not to exceed _____.

a) 1 ft

b) 3 ft

c) 6 ft

d) 10 ft

 

Answers:

Q1: b) more than three

As stated in Sec. 555.35(D), "Where more than three receptacles supply shore power to boats, a listed leakage current measurement device for use in marina applications shall be available and be used to determine leakage current from each boat that will utilize shore power."

Q2: a) shall not

Section 310.15(F) states, "A grounding or bonding conductor shall not be counted when applying the provisions of Sec. 310.15(C)(1)."

Q3: c) replacements

Per Sec. 406.4(D)(3): "Ground-fault circuit-interrupter protection for receptacles shall be provided where replacements are made at receptacle outlets that are required to be so protected elsewhere in this Code." 

Q4: d) 10 ft

Section 501.15(B)(2) confirms, "A conduit seal shall be required in each conduit run leaving a Class I, Division 2 location. The sealing fitting shall be permitted to be installed on either side of the boundary within 10 ft of the boundary."

Q5: d) any of these

Per Sec. 334.80: Where more than two NM cables are installed through the same bored hole in wood framing that is to be sealed with thermal insulation, caulk, and sealing foam, the ampacity of each conductor shall be adjusted.

Q6: c) 6 ft

According to Sec. 690.31(B)(3), "Where AC and DC conductors of PV systems occupy the same junction box, pull box, or wireway, the AC and DC conductors shall be grouped separately by cable ties or similar means at least once and at intervals not to exceed 6 ft."

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

About the Author

Mike Holt

Mike Holt

Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Understanding Serious Injury & Fatalities in the Construction Industry
EC&M Tech Talk — Sizing Conductors & Protection for Motors, HVAC Equipment, and Generators
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!