Code Quiz: Rigid Metal Conduit

Based on the 2026 NEC.

Question: What is required when rigid metal conduit enters an enclosure through an opening that is not threaded?

See answer below.

Answer: A locknut or fitting must be installed on the inside and outside of the enclosure.

Reference: Section 344.29

Explanation: Section 344.29 was added to explicitly require the conduit to be secured on both sides of the enclosure by locknuts or a fitting and a locknut. This ensures compliance with Sections 300.12 and 300.14. The same requirements was also added as Sec. 342.29 for intermediate metal conduit.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]