Code Quiz: GFCI Protection of Outdoor Outlets

Based on the 2026 NEC.

Question: Outdoor outlets at dwelling units require GFCI protection if they are rated 150V to ground and _____ amperes or less.

See answer below.

Answer: 60

Reference: Section 210.8(F)

Explanation: This requirement was changed to 60A from 50A for the 2026 NEC.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]