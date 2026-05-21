Code Quiz: Elevator Controller Requirements

Based on the 2026 NEC.

Question: Does an elevator controller require a surge protective device?

See answer below.

Answer: Yes

Reference: Section 620.51(E)

Explanation: In the 2023 NEC only elevators that are connected to emergency systems, legally required standby systems, or critical operations power systems were required to have surge protection. The 2026 revision requires all elevators to have surge protection. This can be an integral part of the controller or installed immediately adjacent to the disconnect.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]