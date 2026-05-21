Code Quiz: Elevator Controller Requirements

Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
May 21, 2026
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Based on the 2026 NEC.

Question: Does an elevator controller require a surge protective device?

See answer below.

 

 

 

 

Answer: Yes

Reference: Section 620.51(E)

Explanation: In the 2023 NEC only elevators that are connected to emergency systems, legally required standby systems, or critical operations power systems were required to have surge protection. The 2026 revision requires all elevators to have surge protection. This can be an integral part of the controller or installed immediately adjacent to the disconnect.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

About the Author

John Lupacchino

Senior Design Engineer

John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

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