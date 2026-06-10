Test Your Code IQ — June 2026

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

Q1: Table 220.56 may be applied to determine the load for thermostatically controlled or intermittently used _____ and other kitchen equipment in a commercial kitchen.



a) commercial electric cooking equipment

b) dishwasher booster heaters

c) water heaters

d) all of these

Q2: If the grounding electrode conductor to a concrete-encased electrode does not extend on to other types of electrodes, the grounding electrode conductor shall not be required to be larger than _____ copper wire.

a) 10 AWG

b) 8 AWG

c) 6 AWG

d) 4 AWG

Q3: Where RMC enters a box, fitting, or other enclosure, _____ shall be provided to protect the wire from abrasion, unless the design of the box, fitting, or enclosure affords equivalent protection.



a) a bushing

b) duct seal

c) electrical tape

d) seal fittings

Q4: If conductors are installed in multiple raceways and are connected in _____, a wire-type equipment grounding conductor, if used, shall be installed in each raceway and shall be connected in parallel. The equipment grounding conductor installed in each raceway shall be sized in accordance with Sec. 250.122 based on the rating of the overcurrent protective device for the feeder or branch circuit.



a) parallel

b) series

c) combination

d) none of these

Q5: An individual motor-compressor protective device having a rating or setting not exceeding _____ of the motor-compressor rated-load current or branch-circuit selection current, whichever is greater, is permitted.



a) 115%

b) 125%

c) 175%

d) 225%

Q6: Where ENT enters a box, fitting, or other enclosure, a bushing or _____ shall be provided to protect the wire from abrasion unless the box, fitting, or enclosure design provides equivalent protection.



a) adapter

b) coupling

c) connector

d) insulator

Answers:

Q1: d) all of these

According to Sec. 220.56, "Calculating the load for commercial electric cooking equipment, dishwasher booster heaters, water heaters, and other kitchen equipment in accordance with Table 220.56 shall be permitted."

Q2: d) 4 AWG

Section 250.66(B) confirms, "If the grounding electrode conductor or bonding jumper connected to a single or multiple concrete-encased electrode(s), as described in Sec. 250.52(A)(3), does not extend on to other types of electrodes that require a larger size of conductor, the grounding electrode conductor shall not be required to be larger than 4 AWG copper wire."

Q3: a) a bushing

Per Sec. 344.46: "Where a conduit enters a box, fitting, or other enclosure, a bushing shall be provided to protect the wires from abrasion."

Q4: a) parallel

Section 250.122(F)(1)(b) states, "If conductors are installed in multiple raceways and are connected in parallel, a wire-type equipment grounding conductor, if used, shall be installed in each raceway and shall be connected in parallel. The equipment grounding conductor installed in each raceway shall be sized in accordance with Sec. 250.122 based on the rating of the overcurrent protective device for the feeder or branch circuit."

Q5: c) 175%

Per Sec. 440.22(A): "A protective device having a rating or setting not exceeding175% of the motor-compressor rated-load current or branch-circuit selection current, whichever is greater, is permitted."

Q6: a) adapter

According to Sec. 362.46, "Where a tubing enters a box, fitting, or other enclosure, a bushing or adapter shall be provided to protect the wire from abrasion unless the box, fitting, or enclosure design provides equivalent protection."

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