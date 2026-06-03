Code Quiz: Reconditioning Meter Sockets

Based on the 2026 NEC.

Question: Are meter sockets permitted to be reconditioned?

See answer below.

Answer: No

Reference: Section 312.3(B)

Explanation: Meter sockets are not permitted to be reconditioned, this requirement was added to the 2026 NEC because there are no standards to provide guidance for acceptable reconditioning of meter sockets.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]