Code Quiz: Use of NM Cable

Based on the 2026 NEC.

Question: Can type NM cable be used where subject to physical damage?

See answer below.

Answer: No

Reference: Section 334.12

Explanation: For the 2026 edition of the NEC, item # 12 was added to Sec. 334.12 prohibiting the use of NM cable where subject to physical damage. This language now gives clear direction prohibiting NM cable use where subject to physical damage in addition general code requirements.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]