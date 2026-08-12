Test Your Code IQ — August 2026

All questions and answers are based on the 2026 NEC.

Q1: Fill in the blank. For electrically operated in-sink waste disposers, the length of a flexible cord shall not be less than 18 in. and not over _____ in.



a) 36

b) 48

c) 60

d) 72

Q2: Fill in the blank. All cut ends of flexible metal conduit (FMC) shall be trimmed or otherwise finished to remove rough edges, except where fittings that _____ into the convolutions are used.

a) cut

b) pierce

c) thread

d) any of these

Q3: Fill in the blank. In hotels, motels, dormitories, and assisted living facilities, all guest rooms and guest suites with permanent provisions for _____ shall have branch circuits installed to meet the rules for dwelling units.



a) cooking

b) dining

c) living

d) sleeping

Q4: Fill in the blank. Noncombustible surfaces that are broken or incomplete shall be repaired so there will be no gaps or open spaces greater than _____ in. at the edge of a cabinet or cutout box employing a flush-type cover.



a) 1/32

b) 1/16

c) 1/8

d) ¼

Q5: Which of the following is/are recognized as an equipment grounding conductor?



a) Electrical metallic tubing (EMT)

b) Intermediate metal conduit (IMC)

c) Rigid metal conduit (RMC)

d) All of these

Q6: Fill in the blank. Where multiple services supply portable structures at carnivals, the equipment grounding conductors that serve structures separated by less than _____ shall be bonded together at the portable structures.



a) 10 ft

b) 12 ft

c) 15 ft

d) 20 ft

Answers:

Q1: a) 36

Section 422.16(B)(1)(1) states, "The length of the power-supply cord is not less than 18 in. and not exceeding 36 in."

Q2: c) thread

According to Sec. 348.28, "All cut ends shall be trimmed or otherwise finished to remove rough edges, except where fittings that thread into the convolutions are used."

Q3: a) cooking

Section 210.17 specifies, in hotels, motels, dormitories, and assisted living facilities, all guest rooms and guest suites "with permanent provisions for cooking shall have branch circuits installed to meet the rules for dwelling units."

Q4: c) 1/8

According to Sec. 312.7, "Noncombustible surfaces that are broken or incomplete shall be repaired so there will be no gaps or open spaces greater than 1/8 in. at the edge of a cabinet or cutout box employing a flush-type cover."

Q5: d) All of these

Section 250.118 permits all of these to be recognized as an equipment grounding conductor.

Q6: b) 12 ft

Per Sec. 525.12: "Where multiple services or separately derived systems, or both, supply portable structures, the equipment grounding conductors of all the sources of supply that serve such structures separated by less than 12 ft shall be bonded together at the portable structures."