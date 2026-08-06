Code Quiz: Fire Pump Feeders Encased in Concrete

Based on the 2026 NEC.

Question: True or false? A fire pump feeder may be routed inside a building where it is encased in 2 in. of concrete.

See answer below.

Answer: False

Reference: Section 695.7(A)(2)

Explanation: The 2023 NEC allowed fire pump feeders encased in 2 in. of concrete to be routed through a building, a change in the 2026 NEC allows 2 in. concrete encasement only if the installation also provides a 2-hour fire rating as documented by a licensed professional engineer qualified in such designs with the documentation available to the AHJ upon request. Encasement in 5 in. of concrete eliminates the need for the engineering documentation. A similar change was made in Sec. 700.10(D)(2) for emergency system feeders and section Sec. 708.10 (C)(2) for critical operations power systems.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]