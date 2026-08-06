Code Quiz: Fire Pump Feeders Encased in Concrete

Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
Aug. 6, 2026
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Based on the 2026 NEC.

Question: True or false? A fire pump feeder may be routed inside a building where it is encased in 2 in. of concrete.

See answer below.

 

 

 

 

Answer: False

Reference: Section 695.7(A)(2)

Explanation: The 2023 NEC allowed fire pump feeders encased in 2 in. of concrete to be routed through a building, a change in the 2026 NEC allows 2 in. concrete encasement only if the installation also provides a 2-hour fire rating as documented by a licensed professional engineer qualified in such designs with the documentation available to the AHJ upon request. Encasement in 5 in. of concrete eliminates the need for the engineering documentation. A similar change was made in Sec. 700.10(D)(2) for emergency system feeders and section Sec. 708.10 (C)(2) for critical operations power systems.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

About the Author

John Lupacchino

Senior Design Engineer

John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

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