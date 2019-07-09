Rhode Island Codes Based on 2017 NEC Take Effect in August

The State of Rhode Island announced the effective dates for the latest version of its Rhode Island State Building Electrical, Energy, and Building Code. The new codes include RISBC-5 Rhode Island Electrical Code, which has been updated based on the 2017 edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC). That code along with new state building codes and energy conservation codes take effect Aug. 1, 2019.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) website has a page with links to the various parts of the Rhode Island State Building Electrical, Energy, and Building Code.