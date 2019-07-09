Menu
nec-logo_3_0.jpg
National Electrical Code

Rhode Island Codes Based on 2017 NEC Take Effect in August

New state electrical, building and energy conservation codes take effect Aug. 1, 2019.

The State of Rhode Island announced the effective dates for the latest version of its Rhode Island State Building Electrical, Energy, and Building Code. The new codes include RISBC-5 Rhode Island Electrical Code, which has been updated based on the 2017 edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC). That code along with new state building codes and energy conservation codes take effect Aug. 1, 2019.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) website has a page with links to the various parts of the Rhode Island State Building Electrical, Energy, and Building Code.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
dorm room
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 185
Jul 07, 2019
irrigation machine
NEC Rules for Irrigation Machines
Jul 02, 2019
shower
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 184
Jun 30, 2019
20190627_WWH_Code-Watch-1.jpg
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Hard-Pressed for Hard-Wiring Correctness
Jun 27, 2019