Some NEC Considerations for Electrified Truck Parking Spaces

Electrified parking spaces are useful for long-haul truckers, especially for trucks carrying refrigerated goods. Rather than run the engine all night to keep the cargo cool, the trucker can just plug in. Even for shorter stays at a truck stop, such as to shower and eat, electrification is helpful. And in a densely-packed truck stop, electrification reduces diesel exhaust concentrations.
