Understanding and Applying the 2020 NEC Changes

Like clockwork, every three years electrical professionals usher in an updated edition of NFPA 70. After more than 3,700 public inputs and 1,900 comments were considered in the latest Code cycle, the 2020 National Electrical Code (NEC) is now available. Whether you immediately embrace the newest version of the NEC with overwhelming enthusiasm and open arms or more reluctantly and methodically familiarize yourselves with the revisions gradually, the fact is this is a necessary ritual