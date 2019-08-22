Understanding Load Calculations and the 2020 NEC

If you haven’t seen or heard yet, the 2020 edition of NFPA 70®, National Electrical Code® (NEC®), is set to hit the shelves this fall. As we at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are winding down our efforts on the 2020 revision cycle, electricians, contractors, and designers all over the country will be springing into action to learn what is new or revised. Many will spend nights and weekends combing through the book, attending update classes, and coming to terms with