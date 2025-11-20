New NFPA Video Discusses Reorganization of the 2029 NEC

In a new video on the NFPA YouTube channel, Corey Hannahs, Master Electrician and Senior Electrical Specialist at NFPA®, discusses the proposed changes to the 2029 edition of NFPA 70®, National Electrical Code® (NEC®).

The video starts by exploring the reasoning behind the recommended changes to the document's structure, which has remained largely unchanged since 1937. Corey also delves into the details of the proposed modifications, comparing the 2023, 2026, and 2029 editions through the lens of Informative Annex L, which was introduced in the 2026 NEC. Finally, Corey explains how the public can participate in NFPA's Standards Development Process by providing input on the proposed new structure before the First Draft closing date of April 9, 2026. Watch now to learn more!

For more information on the reorganization, visit www.nfpa.org/2029necreorg.