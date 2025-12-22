The Most Memorable Moving Violations Videos of 2025

See which of Russ LeBlanc's Moving Violations videos were the most-viewed of 2025 — your favorite one might be there.
Dec. 22, 2025
2 min read
As the editors of EC&M look back on 2025, there's no question that the National Electrical Code ranked No. 1 when it came to our audience's most popular category. When it comes to Code-related content, we often turn to one of our experts, Russ LeBlanc. One of his staple items is the biweekly Moving Violations video series, which we publish both on our website and our magazine's YouTube page. These videos rack up thousands of views each year and showcase what NOT to do when it comes to the NEC. 

Scroll below to see which five videos were the most viewed of 2025!

Moving Violations Video No. 339: Raceway Issues

In this installment of Moving Violations, Russ found a serious problem with these raceways outside. First is a violation of Sec. 358.42 because the couplings and connectors installed here do not comply with Sec. 314.15. Watch now to hear the full explanation.

Moving Violations Video No. 332: Violations Everywhere

Look at all these violations! Between the MC cable and the boxes, there are quite a few NEC violations in this outdoor location that will need to be addressed. Watch the video now to see Russ LeBlanc point out each one. 

Moving Violations Video No. 328: Fenced In

Take a look at this installation, and notice where the cover is located. Accessing that cover is impossible, which makes this a violation of Sec. 314.29. That isn’t the only thing wrong with this installation, however. Watch the video to see what else Russ found.

Moving Violations Video No. 326: Ladder Required

This episode looks at a service disconnect located toward the top of a building. To access the disconnect, Russ would need a ladder, making this installation a violation of the “readily accessible” requirements found in Sec. 230.70(A)(1).

Moving Violations Video No. 342: Questionable Service Disconnect Location

Check out the location for this service disconnect. Doesn’t look readily accessible, does it? To access the service disconnect would most likely require a ladder, which means it doesn’t meet the definition of “readily accessible” and violates Sec. 230.70(A)(1). 

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

