National Electrical Code Considerations for Existing vs. New Work

In the electrical industry, the word “grandfathered” gets used a lot, especially during inspections, remodels, service changes, panel replacements, and repair work. Someone points to an older installation and says, “That’s grandfathered,” as if that one word settles the issue — but the reality is more nuanced than that.

A new edition of the NEC does not automatically make every older electrical installation illegal. At the same time, older work does not get a permanent free pass just because it has been there for years.

In this video, NEC Consultant Paul Abernathy discusses the real dividing line between existing work and new work.

He starts with why the word “grandfathered” creates confusion. Then Paul looks at when existing work may be allowed to remain; when new work must comply with the newly adopted Code; how altered, replaced, damaged, or unsafe work changes the conversation; and why clearer language is necessary.