National Electrical Code Considerations for Existing vs. New Work

NEC Consultant Paul Abernathy discusses the importance of clear language regarding 'grandfathered' installations.
Aug. 13, 2026
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In the electrical industry, the word “grandfathered” gets used a lot, especially during inspections, remodels, service changes, panel replacements, and repair work. Someone points to an older installation and says, “That’s grandfathered,” as if that one word settles the issue — but the reality is more nuanced than that.

A new edition of the NEC does not automatically make every older electrical installation illegal. At the same time, older work does not get a permanent free pass just because it has been there for years.

In this video, NEC Consultant Paul Abernathy discusses the real dividing line between existing work and new work.

He starts with why the word “grandfathered” creates confusion. Then Paul looks at when existing work may be allowed to remain; when new work must comply with the newly adopted Code; how altered, replaced, damaged, or unsafe work changes the conversation; and why clearer language is necessary. 

About the Author

Paul Abernathy

Paul Abernathy

Paul Abernathy is the Director of Technical Services at Prysmian, and the CEO, president, and chairman of Electrical Code Academy, Inc., and serves as executive director and founding member of the Certified Master Electrical Code Professional® (CMECP®) program. Since entering the electrical industry in 1986, Paul has served as a licensed electrician, electrical contractor, electrical inspector, electrical plans examiner, electrical engineer, code consultant, and educator. He has served on NFPA 70 National Electrical Code Code-Making Panels 5 and 17 and has extensive experience in code development, enforcement, and technical education. Paul’s public-sector experience includes serving as Electrical Engineer II for the City of Richmond, Virginia, overseeing electrical inspectors and inspection operations, and as Manager of Codes for the City of Alexandria, Virginia. He also served as a Southern Field Expert for the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA). Paul previously owned and operated electrical contracting and electrical design/code consulting firms, including Abernathy Electrical Services in McKinney, Texas, which he closed in 2021. Today, he continues to support the electrical industry through technical leadership, NEC education, professional certification, and training for electricians, inspectors, engineers, contractors, and code professionals."

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