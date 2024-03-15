Illustrated Catastrophes: Awful Awning Installation

I spotted this hookup underneath an awning installed above the entranceway to a local business. There are many problems to point out here. The lack of support for the box is one big problem. The conductors are literally supporting the box. This does not comply with any of the box support requirements in Sec. 314.23(A)-(H).

Another huge problem with this installation is the lack of an equipment grounding conductor (EGC). The liquidtight flexible nonmetallic conduit (LFNC) only contains a black and white conductor. Section 406.4(B) requires an EGC to be connected to the grounding terminal of the duplex receptacle. This non-weather resistant duplex receptacle does not comply with either Sec. 406.(9)(A) for damp locations or Sec. 406.9(B) for wet locations. The enclosure for the duplex receptacle also does not comply with either of those two Sections.

Finally, the incomplete LFNC raceway does not comply with Sec. 300.12. The exposed THWN conductors are not sunlight resistant as specified in Sec. 310.10(D). Based on all the visible problems I can see here, I tend to doubt any GFCI protection is provided for this duplex receptacle as required by Sec. 210.8(B)(6). All in all, I think this is a pretty scary installation.