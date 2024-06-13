Illustrated Catastrophes: A Prohibited Pendulum

I spotted this “pendulum of doom” hanging above my head while working in the corridor of a storage facility. I positioned myself on a step ladder to take this photo and get a better view.

Electrical metallic tubing (EMT) is not permitted to be used for support of boxes or luminaires. If the set screw of the connector becomes loose, the box and luminaires could come crashing to the floor and potentially cause injury to anyone below. That EMT connector is the only thing holding that box up.

Section 358.12(2) prohibits using EMT for the support of luminaires or other equipment except conduit bodies that are no larger than the trade size of the tubing. This storage facility had several other installations that were done the same way as the one in this photo. All of them are Code violations and need to be done over in a manner that would be safe and Code compliant. Sections 314.23(A) through (H) provide many options for supporting boxes in Code-compliant ways, but none of them includes using EMT or EMT connectors as the supporting means for boxes. Perhaps some threaded rod could be added here for supporting the box.