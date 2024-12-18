Illustrated Catastrophes: A Flexible Metal Conduit Calamity

I guess the installer of this flexible metal conduit (FMC) figured securing and supporting the conduit was “optional.” I saw many runs of FMC simply strewn about the water pipes and other piping systems in this mechanical room. Section 348.30(A) requires FMC to be securely fastened in place within 12 in. of each box, conduit body, or other conduit termination. That didn’t happen here. That same Section also requires FMC to be supported and secured at intervals no greater than 41/2 ft. While portions of these conduits may be “supported,” I would not consider any of them properly “secured” other than at the connectors securing the FMC to the enclosures.

There are four exceptions allowing supporting and securing options that differ from the requirements of the general rule. However, none of those exceptions apply to any of the 3/8-in. FMC shown in this photo. In fact, 3/8-in. FMC probably should not have been used here. Section 348.20(A) places restrictions on using FMC smaller than trade size 1/2-in. There are certain scenarios described in Sec. 348.20(A)(1) through (A)(5) where 3/8-in. FMC could be used, but none of those scenarios apply to the wiring for the controls of these hot water tanks.

A Sloppy Slew of Code Violations