Illustrated Catastrophes: Lame Use of LFMC

If we read through all of Art. 350, we will find no rules that permit using liquidtight flexible metal conduit (LFMC) to support an outlet box. However, we will also find no rules that prohibit this practice. So, where does this leave us when trying to determine if the installation in this photo is Code-compliant or not? Well, if we take a look at Sec. 314.23, we will find several rules about securing and supporting boxes.

For outlet boxes containing devices such as switches or receptacles, Sec. 314.23(F) provides requirements for raceway-supported enclosures. The size of the box in the photo complies with the requirement to not exceed 100 cu. in. as specified in that Section, but using the LFMC to support that box is not permitted. Two conduits such as rigid metal conduit (RMC) or intermediate metal conduit (IMC) must be threaded wrench tight into the enclosure and then be secured within 18 in. of the enclosure to provide a Code-compliant installation. Neither of the two exceptions to Sec. 314.23(F) applies to the installation in the photo. Using LFMC to support a box does not comply with Sec. 314.23(F).

On a more positive note, at least the installer installed a cover that complies with Sec.406.9 for receptacles installed in wet locations.