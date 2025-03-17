  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. National Electrical Code
    2. Violations

    Illustrated Catastrophes: Wrong Pizza Topping

    March 17, 2025
    See the latest Code violations from NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc.

    All references are based on the 2023 edition of the NEC.

    Wrong Pizza Topping

    illustrated_catastrophe_1

    When Sec. 230.29 states “Service conductors passing over a roof shall be securely supported by substantial structures,” I don’t think that means using a sign as the means of support. These overhead service conductors are resting on top of the “Z” in the “PIZZA” sign. If wind and rain cause those conductors to swing and sway in the breeze, they could get damaged from rubbing against the edge of the sign and cause one heck of an arc flash if they short out. A separate mast or other substantial structure should be used to support service conductors passing over a roof. These wires are attached to a mast on the back side of the building, but either the mast needs to be higher or the point of attachment on the utility pole where they originate needs to be higher to provide clearance above the sign.

    Section 230.24(A) requires overhead service conductors to have a clearance of at least 8 ft above the roof. For systems not exceeding 300V between conductors, Exceptions No. 2 and No. 5 allow a reduced clearance of 3 ft. I’m not so sure there is at least a 3-ft clearance for this entire span, but, in any case, the wires should certainly not be in contact with the sign.

    Lousy Lampholder Layout

    illustrated_catastrophe_2

    Rust and corrosion are certainly taking their toll on the metal raceway installed here. It may be hard to see in this photo, but the rust is so bad that the wires in the raceway are exposed near the short 90° elbow near the box. Section 300.6 requires equipment to be suitable for the environment where they are installed. Perhaps nonmetallic wiring methods and boxes may have been a better choice for this seaside location. The other thing I’m wondering here is whether the installer spliced the branch-circuit wiring to the leads on the weatherproof lampholder inside the raceway. Were the lampholder leads long enough to make it to the box without splicing inside the raceway? Generally speaking, Sec. 300.13(A) prohibits splices or taps inside of raceways like this. Most weatherproof lampholders that I have installed were marked to indicate they must be aimed horizontally or below. Facing the lampholder up to the sky like this one allows rainwater to enter right into the lampholder and will most likely cause rapid deterioration of the socket — and could even be dangerous by increasing the shock and fire hazard. Section 110.3(B) requires equipment to be used and installed “in accordance with any instructions included in the listing, labeling, or identification.”

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

