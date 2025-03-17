Illustrated Catastrophes: Wrong Pizza Topping

When Sec. 230.29 states “Service conductors passing over a roof shall be securely supported by substantial structures,” I don’t think that means using a sign as the means of support. These overhead service conductors are resting on top of the “Z” in the “PIZZA” sign. If wind and rain cause those conductors to swing and sway in the breeze, they could get damaged from rubbing against the edge of the sign and cause one heck of an arc flash if they short out. A separate mast or other substantial structure should be used to support service conductors passing over a roof. These wires are attached to a mast on the back side of the building, but either the mast needs to be higher or the point of attachment on the utility pole where they originate needs to be higher to provide clearance above the sign.

Section 230.24(A) requires overhead service conductors to have a clearance of at least 8 ft above the roof. For systems not exceeding 300V between conductors, Exceptions No. 2 and No. 5 allow a reduced clearance of 3 ft. I’m not so sure there is at least a 3-ft clearance for this entire span, but, in any case, the wires should certainly not be in contact with the sign.