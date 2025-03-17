Illustrated Catastrophes: Wrong Pizza Topping

All references are based on the 2023 edition of the NEC.
Wrong Pizza Topping
When Sec. 230.29 states “Service conductors passing over a roof shall be securely supported by substantial structures,” I don’t think that means using a sign as the means of support. These overhead service conductors are resting on top of the “Z” in the “PIZZA” sign. If wind and rain cause those conductors to swing and sway in the breeze, they could get damaged from rubbing against the edge of the sign and cause one heck of an arc flash if they short out. A separate mast or other substantial structure should be used to support service conductors passing over a roof. These wires are attached to a mast on the back side of the building, but either the mast needs to be higher or the point of attachment on the utility pole where they originate needs to be higher to provide clearance above the sign.
Section 230.24(A) requires overhead service conductors to have a clearance of at least 8 ft above the roof. For systems not exceeding 300V between conductors, Exceptions No. 2 and No. 5 allow a reduced clearance of 3 ft. I’m not so sure there is at least a 3-ft clearance for this entire span, but, in any case, the wires should certainly not be in contact with the sign.
Lousy Lampholder Layout
Rust and corrosion are certainly taking their toll on the metal raceway installed here. It may be hard to see in this photo, but the rust is so bad that the wires in the raceway are exposed near the short 90° elbow near the box. Section 300.6 requires equipment to be suitable for the environment where they are installed. Perhaps nonmetallic wiring methods and boxes may have been a better choice for this seaside location. The other thing I’m wondering here is whether the installer spliced the branch-circuit wiring to the leads on the weatherproof lampholder inside the raceway. Were the lampholder leads long enough to make it to the box without splicing inside the raceway? Generally speaking, Sec. 300.13(A) prohibits splices or taps inside of raceways like this. Most weatherproof lampholders that I have installed were marked to indicate they must be aimed horizontally or below. Facing the lampholder up to the sky like this one allows rainwater to enter right into the lampholder and will most likely cause rapid deterioration of the socket — and could even be dangerous by increasing the shock and fire hazard. Section 110.3(B) requires equipment to be used and installed “in accordance with any instructions included in the listing, labeling, or identification.”