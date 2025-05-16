Illustrated Catastrophes: Disastrous Disconnect Location

While the location of the disconnect for this nonsubmersible fountain pump is certainly within sight of the pump motor as required by Sec. 430.102(B)(1), a person actually being able to reach that disconnect would be extremely difficult. Operating the disconnect’s handle may be impossible without removing the wooden structure, which is blocking access to the switch.

Section 404.8 requires all switches and circuit breakers used as switches to be installed in locations where they can be operated from a readily accessible location. I don’t think this switch complies with that requirement. As for working space, Sec. 110.26 requires clear working spaces to be provided and maintained around all electrical equipment, including this disconnect switch, to provide space for safe operation and maintenance of such equipment. This installation does not provide the working space depth required by Sec. 110.26(A)(1). A minimum of 3 ft of depth is required. Either the switch or the wooden structure should be relocated to provide the required access and working clearances