Illustrated Catastrophes: Disastrous Disconnect Location
All references are based on the 2023 edition of the NEC.
Disastrous Disconnect Location
While the location of the disconnect for this nonsubmersible fountain pump is certainly within sight of the pump motor as required by Sec. 430.102(B)(1), a person actually being able to reach that disconnect would be extremely difficult. Operating the disconnect’s handle may be impossible without removing the wooden structure, which is blocking access to the switch.
Section 404.8 requires all switches and circuit breakers used as switches to be installed in locations where they can be operated from a readily accessible location. I don’t think this switch complies with that requirement. As for working space, Sec. 110.26 requires clear working spaces to be provided and maintained around all electrical equipment, including this disconnect switch, to provide space for safe operation and maintenance of such equipment. This installation does not provide the working space depth required by Sec. 110.26(A)(1). A minimum of 3 ft of depth is required. Either the switch or the wooden structure should be relocated to provide the required access and working clearances
This Gives Bundling a Whole New Meaning
A close examination of this installation reveals a single liquidtight flexible metal conduit (LFMC), which is painted white and securely clipped to the building, is being used to support all kinds of other raceways, cables, and hoses, including lines for the soda gun at the bar of this hotel. That LFMC is performing yeoman’s work in supporting that bundle of other stuff. As admirable as that might be, it is a violation to do so. Section 300.11(C) generally prohibits using raceways such as LFMC as a means of support for other raceways, cables, or non-electrical equipment. LFMC is not identified as a means of support.
One other note of concern is the lack of any expansion fitting on either of the two PVC conduits (also painted white) installed on the side of this building. Section 352.44(A) requires expansion fittings to be installed to compensate for the thermal expansion and contraction when the conduit would experience a length change of 1/4 in. or more in straight runs between securely mounted items such as boxes, elbows, cabinets, or other conduit terminations. This New England location could easily experience a seasonal temperature change of 100°F from winter to summer, resulting in significant thermal expansion and contraction of the PVC conduit.