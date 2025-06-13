Illustrated Catastrophes: Sunscreen Won’t Help These Cables

Sunlight has taken its toll on these cables. The jacket has cracked and crumbled off, leaving the insulated conductors exposed directly to the sun, rain, snow, and ice. This type of damage certainly did not happen overnight. These cables were most likely installed before the 2023 Code, but it is a great example of the damage that can happen from long-term exposure to the sun. For power-limited cables installed in corrosive, damp, or wet locations, Sec. 722.3(J) requires power-limited cables to comply with the applicable requirements in Secs. 110.11, 300.5(B), 300.6, 300.9, and 310.10(F). Section 110.11 would apply to this outdoor wet location and prohibits conductors and equipment from being located in damp or wet locations unless identified for use in the operating environment.

Section 300.6 is also applicable and requires cable sheathing, fittings, supports, and support hardware (among several other items) to be made of materials suitable for the environment in which they are installed. Where nonmetallic cable jackets and other nonmetallic equipment are exposed to sunlight, Sec. 300.6(C)(1) requires the materials to be identified as sunlight resistant or listed as sunlight resistant. Lastly, Sec. 722.179(A)(11) requires nonmetallic cables used in wet locations to be listed for use in wet locations and marked either “wet” or “wet location.”