Illustrated Catastrophes: Mismatched Wiring Methods

The first violation I want to point out here is the missing cover on the larger of the two conduit bodies. Section 314.25 requires conduit body enclosures to be installed with a cover, lampholder, or device. The next violation is the liquidtight flexible nonmetallic conduit (LFNC) used with the smaller rigid PVC conduit body. The second sentence of

Sec. 300.15 requires fittings and connectors to “be used only with the specific wiring methods for which they are designed and listed.” Rigid PVC conduit bodies are not listed for use with LFNC. These mismatched wiring methods are also a violation of Sec. 110.3(B) because they are not installed and used in accordance with their instructions.

I would like to point out that certain wiring methods can be used with fittings designed and listed for use with other wiring methods. One example of this is using electrical nonmetallic tubing (ENT) with rigid PVC conduit fittings. ENT and rigid PVC conduit are made of the same materials. Using rigid PVC conduit fittings with ENT is generally permitted, provided installers use the correct type of ENT solvent cement (aka glue). ENT cement applicators are typically a brush while PVC cement applicators are typically a dauber type.