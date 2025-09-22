Illustrated Catastrophes: Another Use for Duct Tape?

That black “blob” all over the mounting bracket of the luminaire is tape. The metal bracket is broken, and if it weren’t for the tape holding everything in place, the luminaire would be dangling upside-down by the circuit wires.

While the tape seems to be doing a pretty good job at the moment, I’m not sure that holding a luminaire up using tape meets the intent of Sec. 410.30(A), which requires luminaires and lampholders to be securely fastened. I’m also not sure how long tape will be able to withstand the extreme cold of New England’s winters or the heat of summer repeatedly. Repairing or replacing the broken mounting bracket would be the best option to ensure a long-lasting installation.One other problem I spotted here is the NM cable poking

out of the building just above the luminaire. This cable is then laid across the roof. NM cable cannot be installed in this outdoor location. NM cable is neither sunlight-resistant, as required by Sec. 300.6(C)(1), nor is it permitted in damp or wet locations, as specified in Sec. 334.12(B)(4). Lastly, the apparent lack of any supporting and securing of the NM cable is a violation of Sec. 334.30.