Illustrated Catastrophes: Another Use for Duct Tape?

Sept. 22, 2025
2 min read
All references are based on the 2023 edition of the NEC.

Another use for duct tape?

That black “blob” all over the mounting bracket of the luminaire is tape. The metal bracket is broken, and if it weren’t for the tape holding everything in place, the luminaire would be dangling upside-down by the circuit wires.

While the tape seems to be doing a pretty good job at the moment, I’m not sure that holding a luminaire up using tape meets the intent of Sec. 410.30(A), which requires luminaires and lampholders to be securely fastened. I’m also not sure how long tape will be able to withstand the extreme cold of New England’s winters or the heat of summer repeatedly. Repairing or replacing the broken mounting bracket would be the best option to ensure a long-lasting installation.One other problem I spotted here is the NM cable poking

out of the building just above the luminaire. This cable is then laid across the roof. NM cable cannot be installed in this outdoor location. NM cable is neither sunlight-resistant, as required by Sec. 300.6(C)(1), nor is it permitted in damp or wet locations, as specified in Sec. 334.12(B)(4). Lastly, the apparent lack of any supporting and securing of the NM cable is a violation of Sec. 334.30.

A buried treasure?

No, this is not a buried treasure. Well, for me, it was a treasure of Code violations I could write about.

How are we supposed to use the receptacles installed in this upside-down box? Opening the cover is not an option unless we dig through the dirt and clear it out. Even if we did that, the cover in this position is never going to provide a weatherproof enclosure as required by Sec. 406.9(B)(1).

The upside-down cover is not installed or used correctly. This violates the requirements of Sec. 110.3(B). I would say it is questionable at best as to whether the wiring and devices installed in this box are accessible without excavating the earth as required by Sec. 314.29(B). As for the box support, is the earth the only support for this box? Or is there some post, brace, or conduit underground providing the supports required by Sec. 314.23? That remains a mystery, since I did not take it upon myself to dig in this public area to investigate further — although my curiosity almost pushed me to do so.

