Illustrated Catastrophes: A Suspended Ceiling Surprise

Dec. 16, 2025
2 min read
All references are based on the 2023 edition of the NEC.

A Suspended Ceiling Surprise

While there are no rules prohibiting the installation of receptacle outlets above suspended ceilings, there are rules restricting what equipment can be plugged into those receptacles. For permanent installations, such as the TV/display monitor shown in this photo, Sec. 400.12(5) prohibits the power supply cord of the display monitor from being located above the suspended ceiling.

For using portable tools, such as portable drop lights and vacuums (and other portable equipment not part of a permanent installation), temporarily plugging in the power supply while using the portable equipment is not the issue. The problem arises when installers plug in permanently installed equipment. Another example of this violation that I frequently encounter is the placement of condensate pumps for air handlers above the suspended ceiling. The power supply cords for these permanently installed condensate pumps are also prohibited from being located above the suspended ceiling per Sec. 400.12(5). Installing a receptacle outlet below the suspended ceiling and plugging the display monitor into that receptacle would be one way to correct the installation shown.

Crazy UF cable installation

These UF cables need some protection. They are located in an area where lawn mowers, weed trimmers, or other lawn care activities could easily damage them. For UF cables emerging from the ground, Sec. 300.5(D)(1) requires protection to be provided by raceways or enclosures extending from the minimum distance below grade with a maximum of 18 in. to at least 8 ft above grade.

Where raceways or enclosures are exposed to physical damage, Sec. 300.5(D)(4) requires RMC, IMC, Schedule 80 PVC conduit, or RTRC-XW conduit to be installed to protect the conductors. However, these cables have zero protection where they emerge from the ground. These cables could be stepped on, tripped over, run over, or otherwise damaged by people passing by or other activities.

The white UF cable appears to be terminated simply with wire connectors and tape. This method is not Code compliant. Terminated conductors are required to be installed in a box or conduit body as specified in Sec. 300.15 or one of the other methods specified in Secs. 300.15(A) through (L). Lastly, the PVC conduit run up the rock wall is not secured and supported in accordance with Sec. 352.30.

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

