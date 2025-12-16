Illustrated Catastrophes: A Suspended Ceiling Surprise

These UF cables need some protection. They are located in an area where lawn mowers, weed trimmers, or other lawn care activities could easily damage them. For UF cables emerging from the ground, Sec. 300.5(D)(1) requires protection to be provided by raceways or enclosures extending from the minimum distance below grade with a maximum of 18 in. to at least 8 ft above grade.

Where raceways or enclosures are exposed to physical damage, Sec. 300.5(D)(4) requires RMC, IMC, Schedule 80 PVC conduit, or RTRC-XW conduit to be installed to protect the conductors. However, these cables have zero protection where they emerge from the ground. These cables could be stepped on, tripped over, run over, or otherwise damaged by people passing by or other activities.

The white UF cable appears to be terminated simply with wire connectors and tape. This method is not Code compliant. Terminated conductors are required to be installed in a box or conduit body as specified in Sec. 300.15 or one of the other methods specified in Secs. 300.15(A) through (L). Lastly, the PVC conduit run up the rock wall is not secured and supported in accordance with Sec. 352.30.