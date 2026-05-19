Illustrated Catastrophes: A Cluster of Catastrophes

There are several violations in this photo. I want to focus on the luminaire wiring first. Upon closer examination, I discovered there is no equipment grounding conductor (EGC) connected to the luminaire. There is only a black wire and a white wire running from the 4-in. octagonal box through the supporting chain to the luminaire — but no EGC. This lack of an EGC violates the requirements of Sec. 410.42 and Sec. 410.44. The black wire is spliced in the air, and the wire connector is floating in the breeze. The choice of wiring methods from the box to the luminaire is questionable, too, since it consists of two exposed, insulated wires that are not part of a flexible cord or cable.

Another problem in this photo is the two EMT raceways being used to support cables. One EMT is connected to the 4-in. octagonal box and has a bundle of cables secured to it. The other EMT (the right side of the photo) has two MC cables secured to it. Using EMT raceways to support random cables does not comply with the provisions spelled out in Sec. 300.13(C), which allows raceways to support cables in certain situations. This is not one of those situations.

A Sorry Sign Situation