Illustrated Catastrophes: Rogue Receptacle Installation

All references are based on the 2026 edition of the NEC.
Rogue Receptacle Installation
This receptacle outlet may have been installed for temporary power, but it certainly provides us with some Code rules to discuss. The most important requirement in Art. 590 may be Sec. 590.4(A), which states, “Except as specifically modified in this article, all other requirements of this code for permanent wiring shall apply to temporary wiring installations.” This means installers must follow all of the requirements for supporting boxes as specified in Art. 314 unless Art. 590 modifies those requirements.
It’s my interpretation that there is no language in Art. 590 that modifies the box support requirements in Sec. 314.23. Using NM cable to support a box is not one of the methods specified in Sec. 314.23(A) through Sec. 314.23(H). I suppose the rule that most closely applies to this installation would be Sec. 314.23(H), which covers pendant boxes. However, according to the requirements in Sec. 314.23(H), pendant boxes are only permitted to be supported by either flexible cords, flexible cables, or rigid metal conduits or intermediate metal conduits.
One other problem that is visible here is the flexible cord dangling out of the bottom of the enclosure. If this was installed for temporary purposes, it does not comply with Sec. 590.6(H), which requires flexible cords to be secured to the enclosure.
Cable Protection Came Up A Little Short
While the installers did make an attempt to provide some protection for the UF cables coming up out of the ground and into the box, their efforts came up a little short both literally and figuratively. The straight PVC conduit sleeve is too short. The UF cables are visible where they leave the conduit sleeve and enter the ground. Being exposed like this puts those cables in harm’s way from weed trimmers and lawn mowers.
Section 340.12(10) prohibits installing UF cables where subject to physical damage. Section 300.7(F) requires direct-buried cables to be protected by raceways or enclosures where they emerge from grade. This protection is required to extend from the minimum cover distance below grade required by Table 300.7(A), which in this case would be 24 in., to a height of at least 8 ft above grade. However, Sec. 300.7(D) also requires the protection to extend below grade to a maximum of only 18 in. Either way, this protective sleeve does not extend below grade at all! As for the rigid PVC conduit itself, Sec. 352.10(K) requires Schedule 80 PVC conduit to be used where subject to physical damage. Schedule 40 PVC conduit should not be used here.