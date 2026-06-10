Illustrated Catastrophes: Rogue Receptacle Installation

This receptacle outlet may have been installed for temporary power, but it certainly provides us with some Code rules to discuss. The most important requirement in Art. 590 may be Sec. 590.4(A), which states, “Except as specifically modified in this article, all other requirements of this code for permanent wiring shall apply to temporary wiring installations.” This means installers must follow all of the requirements for supporting boxes as specified in Art. 314 unless Art. 590 modifies those requirements.

It’s my interpretation that there is no language in Art. 590 that modifies the box support requirements in Sec. 314.23. Using NM cable to support a box is not one of the methods specified in Sec. 314.23(A) through Sec. 314.23(H). I suppose the rule that most closely applies to this installation would be Sec. 314.23(H), which covers pendant boxes. However, according to the requirements in Sec. 314.23(H), pendant boxes are only permitted to be supported by either flexible cords, flexible cables, or rigid metal conduits or intermediate metal conduits.

One other problem that is visible here is the flexible cord dangling out of the bottom of the enclosure. If this was installed for temporary purposes, it does not comply with Sec. 590.6(H), which requires flexible cords to be secured to the enclosure.

Cable Protection Came Up A Little Short