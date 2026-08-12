Illustrated Catastrophes: Alive and Kickin’

All references are based on the 2026 edition of the NEC.
Alive and Kickin’
The voltage tester does not lie. There are many energized 277V power circuits wired with brown, orange, yellow, and black, 600V-rated, THWN-insulated conductors in this wireway and raceway. That, however, is not the problem.
The real problem is the white 18 AWG CL3P cable installed in this same wireway and raceway with those very same 277V power circuits. Some installers may think that Sec. 300.5(C)(1) allows this type of installation because the Class 3 (CL3P) cable is rated for 300V as specified in Sec. 722.140(A)(3), and all the conductors are operating at 277V or less.
However, Sec. 722.15(A) generally prohibits limited energy cables such as this Class 3 (CL3P) cable from being installed in the same raceway, compartment, enclosure, manhole, or box with power conductors unless specifically permitted by Sec. 722.15(B) through Sec. 722.15(K).
None of the prescriptive measures described in (B) through (K) were used to provide the required separation for these circuits. This type of violation is common enough to need the important Informational Note No. 2 for Sec. 300.5(C)(1), which alerts Code users to Sec. 722.15 for Class 2 and Class 3 circuit requirements.
A Pig-Pile of Cables and Raceways
Buried underneath this cluster of cables and raceways is the original ¾-in. electrical metallic tubing (EMT) raceway that was installed before all of these cables and another raceway were attached and secured to that very same ¾-in. EMT. That poor EMT is working really hard carrying all this added weight.
While the original EMT installation was probably Code compliant, the installers who kept piling on more and more cables and another raceway violated the Code by using the EMT to support their cables and raceways.
Generally speaking, Sec. 300.13(C) does not permit EMT as a means of support for other raceways, cables, or non-electrical equipment. This EMT is supporting power supply cords, communication cables, fiber-optic cables, several other types of limited-energy cables, and a communication raceway.
Section 358.12(2) also prohibits EMT from being used for the support of equipment other than conduit bodies. Some limited energy cables in this bundle are secured with cable ties to other limited energy cables in this bundle too, which is a violation of Sec. 722.30(D). Cables cannot be used to support other cables. Lastly, the missing box cover is a violation of Sec. 314.25.