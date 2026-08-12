Illustrated Catastrophes: Alive and Kickin’

The voltage tester does not lie. There are many energized 277V power circuits wired with brown, orange, yellow, and black, 600V-rated, THWN-insulated conductors in this wireway and raceway. That, however, is not the problem.

The real problem is the white 18 AWG CL3P cable installed in this same wireway and raceway with those very same 277V power circuits. Some installers may think that Sec. 300.5(C)(1) allows this type of installation because the Class 3 (CL3P) cable is rated for 300V as specified in Sec. 722.140(A)(3), and all the conductors are operating at 277V or less.

However, Sec. 722.15(A) generally prohibits limited energy cables such as this Class 3 (CL3P) cable from being installed in the same raceway, compartment, enclosure, manhole, or box with power conductors unless specifically permitted by Sec. 722.15(B) through Sec. 722.15(K).

None of the prescriptive measures described in (B) through (K) were used to provide the required separation for these circuits. This type of violation is common enough to need the important Informational Note No. 2 for Sec. 300.5(C)(1), which alerts Code users to Sec. 722.15 for Class 2 and Class 3 circuit requirements.

A Pig-Pile of Cables and Raceways