The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2023

Year after year, EC&M readers continue to rank the National Electrical Code (NEC) as the most-important topic we cover. So, it's no surprise that the “Top 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2022” was one of our most popular photo galleries of last year — ranking up there with the “Top Changes to the 2023 National Electrical Code” article and the accompanying photo gallery.

Back by popular demand, here are the most extraordinary Code violations uncovered by our NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc in 2023. Shoddy electrical installers beware: If you’re behind an electrical installation gone wrong like those featured here, there’s a good chance your handiwork may turn up in the pages of EC&M or on our website someday soon. Note: All references are based on the 2023 edition of the NEC.