Washington State Seeking Stakeholder Input on WAC 296-46B

As reported in the October 2019 edition of Electrical Currents, a newsletter published by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries, the process of revising Washington Administration Code (WAC) 296-46B – Electrical Safety Standards, Administration, and Installation rules has begun, which will allow stakeholders the opportunity to propose amendments to the 2020 National Electrical Code (NEC) to be effective July 1, 2020. Any stakeholder in the electrical industry may make proposals for additions and/or revisions to WAC 296-46B.

Rules are developed to aid both stakeholders and the department in clarification or enforcement of the intent of the electrical statute (RCW 19.28). Technical changes require evidence of a specific problem and substantiation that the proposal will provide a solution for that problem. The department is responsible for development of all rules. It will act as the correlating body during the rule development process and may at any time promote rule change as necessary to accommodate statutory change or department policies or procedures.

Stakeholder proposals must be received from 12:01 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2019. Any proposal received before or after these dates will be rejected. All proposals must be made electronically using the form supplied by the department. For more information, visit the organization’s Rule Development page, and view a sample Proposal Form for 2020 WAC 296-46B Rule Changes here.

The submitter must submit a proposal(s) by sending the proposal form(s) as an email attachment to [email protected] during the submittal period shown above.