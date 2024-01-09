Call for Proposals for NECA's 2024 Annual Convention

NECA is seeking proposals on a wide-range of topics in the electrical contracting industry for their annual convention to be held in San Diego, California September 28 - October 1, 2024.

Topics and content should be appropriate for the typical 50-minute presentation duration. NECA is looking for a mix of introductions to broad topics and in-depth discussions with a narrow focus. All presentations should focus on key issues in the industry, engage participants, feature audio visual elements, and provide participants with a measurable takeaway from the program. Participants should walk away from each course with a new skill or knowledge that they can use to move their company forward. Sessions that are designed to queue up a product, service, or another educational course will not be permitted.

To engage a large number of participants at varying levels of their career, there are different formats to the educational sessions at the 2024 NECA Annual Convention and Trade Show. Those formats are: