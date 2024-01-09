Call for Proposals for NECA's 2024 Annual Convention

NECA is seeking proposals on a wide-range of topics in the electrical contracting industry for their annual convention to be held in San Diego, California September 28 - October 1, 2024.
Topics and content should be appropriate for the typical 50-minute presentation duration. NECA is looking for a mix of introductions to broad topics and in-depth discussions with a narrow focus. All presentations should focus on key issues in the industry, engage participants, feature audio visual elements, and provide participants with a measurable takeaway from the program. Participants should walk away from each course with a new skill or knowledge that they can use to move their company forward. Sessions that are designed to queue up a product, service, or another educational course will not be permitted.
To engage a large number of participants at varying levels of their career, there are different formats to the educational sessions at the 2024 NECA Annual Convention and Trade Show. Those formats are:
- NECA Convention Education Sessions. Focusing on hot topics and key issues in the electrical construction industry, these presentations will cover a broad range of topics from communications to labor relations to safety. All presentations will be held within a two-hour block on the mornings of September 29, 30 & October 1 and will either be presented as a 50-minute presentation that is immediately repeated or as a one-time 110-minute presentation.
- NECA Show Education Sessions. NECA offers a wide variety of education on the trade show floor. All sessions will be held during show hours on September 29 and 30 and October 1. Presentations will be centered around three different rooms on the show floor. NECA Show exhibitors are eligible to submit for these Trade Show Education sessions.
Important Dates
January 29, 2024 - Responses to Call for Proposals due
March 18, 2024 - Speakers notified of selection
September 28 - October 1, 2023 - NECA Convention in San Diego, CA
For more information or to start a proposal, visit NECA's proposal website.