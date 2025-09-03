Visit the EC&M/EW Booth at NECA 2025 for a Chance to Win an E-Bike

Stop by booth #3726 to meet the editors of EC&M and Electrical Wholesaling and enter the drawing to win a free e-bike.
Sept. 3, 2025
2 min read
68b6ee0706d5c68d354f8798 Ebike Edited Version Blue

The editorial teams of EC&M and Electrical Wholesaling (EW) are gearing up to attend the NECA 2025 Show to be held in Chicago from September 13 to 15. In addition to networking opportunities and free goodies, please stop by our booth (#3726) for a chance to win an e-bike, brought to you by EC&M and EW in cooperation with our participating sponsors, as well as the opportunity to meet EC&M’s Everyday Electrician, Trevor Ottmann, on Saturday and Sunday.

EC&M: Booth 3726

Pick up an entry card at the EC&M/EW booth (#3726) during NECA 2025 exhibit floor hours. Then, bring that entry card to each sponsor's booth and have them validate it with a stamp. Finally, drop your completed entry card back at our booth for inclusion in the big drawing to be held at noon on October 1st. Note: The actual prize may differ from the picture featured here.

Our electrical editorial team will be in attendance at this year’s conference, including: Mike Eby, vice president of content strategy and group editorial director - Buildings & Construction Group; Jim Lucy, editor-in-chief of EW and Electrical Marketing (EM); Ellie Coggins, managing editor of EC&M; and Michael Morris, editor for EC&M, EW, and EM.

Find us in Booth #3726, roaming the aisles, or checking out some great educational sessions. Don't be a stranger; we hope to see you there. Remember, that e-bike could be yours.

See Sweepstakes Rules & Regulations.

Sponsored by:

Champion Fiberglass logo
Hubbell logo
Schneider Electric logo
mca_logo_81825_v201
