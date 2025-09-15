2025 EC&M Product of the Year Silver Award Winner Honored at NECA Show

Fluke Corp. takes home second runner-up honor for its Spec Setter Safety Switch in this year's Product of the Year competition.
Sept. 15, 2025
2 min read
68c7515a28bfd5ebd9e4a54a Fluke

On Day 2 of the NECA Show in Chicago, members of the EC&M editorial staff stopped by the Fluke booth #1438 to recognize its iSee Mobile Thermal Camera for winning the silver award (second runner-up) in this year's EC&M Product of the Year competition. Representing the cmaeras & imaging equipment category, this product provides an easier way to capture detailed thermal images for accurate temperature readings from a safe distance.

The photo above shows EC&M's Group Editorial Director Mike Eby presenting Channel Marketing & Field Sales Leader Toffee Coleman and other members of the Fluke team with the Silver Award.

Fluke iSee Mobile Thermal Camera

The Fluke iSee Mobile Thermal Camera, winner of the Silver Award, is a pocket-sized device that turns your smartphone into a high-resolution thermal camera capable of capturing accurate temperature readings from 14 to 1022°F. Lightweight, durable, and fast-launching, it provides electrical professionals with real-time analysis and sharing tools for safer, on-the-go thermal inspections.

This year’s competition featured products introduced to the market between Jan. 1, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2024. A hand-picked panel of judges narrowed down the 122 entries to 36 category winners for the first phase of the competition. These category winners were then narrowed down to our three finalists through an online poll available to EC&M readers, who cast their votes to determine the three award-winning products.

Congratulations to Fluke for winning this year’s platinum award. For more information, visit the company’s website.

About the Author

Michael Morris
Email

Michael Morris

Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

