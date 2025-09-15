2025 EC&M Product of the Year Silver Award Winner Honored at NECA Show

This year’s competition featured products introduced to the market between Jan. 1, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2024. A hand-picked panel of judges narrowed down the 122 entries to 36 category winners for the first phase of the competition. These category winners were then narrowed down to our three finalists through an online poll available to EC&M readers, who cast their votes to determine the three award-winning products.

Congratulations to Fluke for winning this year’s platinum award. For more information, visit the company’s website.