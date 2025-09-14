2025 EC&M Product of the Year Gold Award Winner Recognized

On Day 1 of the NECA Show in Chicago, members of the EC&M editorial staff stopped by the RVE booth #1348 to recognize its DCC-9 load controller for winning the gold award in this year's EC&M Product of the Year competition. Representing the electric vehicle supply equipment category, this product allows the connection of an EV charging station to a maxed-out panel, preventing overloads and additional stress on the electrical grid.
The photo above shows Group Editorial Director Mike Eby (left) presenting RVE Sales Director Breda Potter (right) with the gold award.
Using patented direct-to-meter wiring and real-time monitoring, the CSA-certified, UL-listed device prevents overloads by automatically pausing and resuming EV charging based on panel capacity. By seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure and billing electricity directly to the home account, the DCC-9 makes safe, stress-free EV charging more accessible than ever.
This year’s competition featured products introduced to the market between Jan. 1, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2024. A hand-picked panel of judges narrowed down the 122 entries to 36 category winners for the first phase of the competition. These category winners were then narrowed down to our three finalists through an online poll available to EC&M readers, who cast their votes to determine the three award-winning products.
Congratulations to RVE for winning this year’s platinum award. For more information, visit the company’s website.