Wesco’s Scholarships Support More than 100 Apprentices through NECA/ELECTRI’s Project Management Program

More than 100 apprentices will graduate next month through the NECA/ELECTRI Project Management Apprenticeship
Sept. 13, 2025
Key Takeaways

  • Over 100 apprentices are set to graduate from the NECA/ELECTRI Project Management Apprenticeship supported by Wesco Cares.
  • Wesco's partnership with NECA contractors spans more than 25 states, promoting workforce development nationwide.
  • The scholarship program launched in 2024 aims to address labor shortages and cultivate future industry leaders.
WESCO
This article was originally published on Electrical Wholesaling, EC&M's sister publication.

Wesco International announced that more than 100 apprentices will graduate next month through the NECA/ELECTRI Project Management Apprenticeship, supported by the Wesco Cares scholarship program. Wesco executives will be onsite at the annual NECA Convention  held in Chicago, IL, Sept.12-15, to discuss its strong partnership with ELECTRI International and the success of the scholarship program to date.

It’s the one-year anniversary of the NECA/ELECTRI Project Management Apprenticeship. To date, there are over 100 apprentices in the program spread out over more than 10 cohorts. The first graduation, happening in October, includes 20 apprentices from Cohorts 1 and 2. Additional cohorts are launched on a monthly cadence, with graduations happening on a rolling basis throughout the year. In partnership with 60-plus NECA contractors across more than 25 states, this U.S. Department of Labor-registered apprenticeship is redefining how electrical contractors grow and retain project management talent.

In partnership with ELECTRI International, Wesco launched its scholarship program in 2024 to fortify its commitment to the electrical industry and support the essential workforce development needed as the scope, scale and complexity of modern projects accelerates. Wesco plans to continue its scholarship program investment in ELECTRI’s registered apprenticeship, one of the largest and fastest growing in the country, to not only address the continued industry labor shortage, but encourage the next generation of business leaders in electrical construction. To learn more, visit here.

“We are proud to support the electrical industry and the hard working tradespeople who power our world through Wesco Cares and our scholarship program,” said Sean Grasby, senior VP and general manager of U.S. Construction for Wesco, in the press release. “The overwhelming success of ELECTRI International’s Project Management Apprenticeship program underscores the need for more formalized workforce development in this industry and the ripe opportunity to help develop and deliver confident, job-ready project managers.

“In tandem, we continue to innovate our suite of construction services and solutions to address the mounting challenges contractors face as they tackle even more complex capital projects.  We are proud to serve as a trusted partner to contractors and will continue to provide essential tools, training and services needed for project management success.”

About the Author

Jim Lucy
Email

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief, Electrical Wholesaling & Electrical Marketing

Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling, Electrical Marketing newsletter and Electrical Construction & Maintenance magazine on topics such as electric vehicles, solar and wind development, energy-efficient lighting and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

He launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas. In 1999, he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in communications and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University) and studied electrical design at New York University and graphic design at the School for Visual Arts.

