How to Keep Your Company’s Best Talent

Losing good employees can be a surprisingly costly problem for many electrical contractors. In his seminar, “Leadership with Impact: Retaining this Generation’s Best Talent,” Dr. Andy Netzel, senior program manager for Altec Security, said many employees leave a company because they feel disengaged and don’t feel part of the team; don’t see a career path; or don’t feel the work they do for the company has any impact.

When they do leave, it takes time and money to fill the position. Netzel said statistics show that U.S. companies nationwide across all industries have a 13% annual turnover rate and that it can take 33% to 50% of a departing employee’s salary to replace them.

Netzel said it’s a problem that can often be avoided when managers use a few common-sense strategies. He said they should engage new employees early and often, and that one effective strategy for doing this is to do entry interviews at 30, 60, 90, and 180 days to get feedback from employees on how they are feeling about their role at the company and to see if they have any questions about their role.

“Ask employees what they want and try to deliver on that. Companies can deliver on solid environment or career development,” said Netzel.