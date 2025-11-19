Meet the Winner of EC&M/EW's NECA 2025 E-Bike Giveaway

Anthony Rule was the big winner from our NECA giveaway!
Nov. 19, 2025
Anthony Rule with e-bike

At this year's NECA show, held in Chicago from September 13 to 15, attendees had the chance to stop by the EC&M and Electrical Wholesaling booth for a chance to win an e-bike. The giveaway was brought to attendees by EC&M and EW, in cooperation with our sponsors from Champion Fiberglass, Hubbell, Schneider Electric, and MCA Inc.

Today, we're happy to announce that the e-bike giveaway was won by Anthony Rule, Vice President of Operations - Electrical for the Taylor Electric Company.

Above is a photo of the winner with his new bike. Congrats, Anthony!

The 2026 NECA show will be held in Las Vegas from October 4-7. See you there!

