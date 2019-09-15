Skip navigation
Menu
NECA Show Coverage

How to Get In on the Free Giveaways at NECA 2019

EC&M Booth NECA 2019
Start Slideshow
Stop by these booths for a chance to win fabulous prizes.

Electrical professionals attend the NECA show every year to attend technical educational sessions, network with their peers, and stay up to date on the latest developments in new product technologies and industry trends. But let's be honest. Who doesn't love a free gift? We all get at least a small thrill in collecting some of the free trade show goodies and gadgets available when making the rounds on the exhibit hall floor. Although this list is by no means comprehensive, it will get you started on some of the raffles, contests, and giveaways available at various vendor booths at this year's event in Las Vegas. Stop by the following booths for a chance to win fabulous prizes.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Construction
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lav Vegas Strip at night
NECA 2019 Is Betting on a Successful Outcome
Sep 03, 2019
Photo of a brown pit bull mix in a red bandana
NECA 2019 to Showcase Special Events
Sep 04, 2019
spin the wheel
Goodies and Giveaways Galore
Sep 05, 2019
Intrepid Electronics.jpg
Banking On Service Work
Sep 15, 2019