How to Get In on the Free Giveaways at NECA 2019

Electrical professionals attend the NECA show every year to attend technical educational sessions, network with their peers, and stay up to date on the latest developments in new product technologies and industry trends. But let's be honest. Who doesn't love a free gift? We all get at least a small thrill in collecting some of the free trade show goodies and gadgets available when making the rounds on the exhibit hall floor. Although this list is by no means comprehensive, it will get you started on some of the raffles, contests, and giveaways available at various vendor booths at this year's event in Las Vegas. Stop by the following booths for a chance to win fabulous prizes.