NECA 2018 Lighting and Controls Theater
NECA Show Coverage

Lighting Presentations Focus on Contractor Profitability

Presentations Monday at the Lighting & Controls Theater on the NECA 2018 show floor leaned toward ways contractors can leverage lighting and controls to improve profitability, whether by reducing time required on a jobsite to do installation and commissioning of lighting systems or by capturing opportunities to upsell and build customer relationships. The Monday slate of 18-minute presentations included Gexpro on manufacturer-agnostic lighting controls, Lutron on wireless controls, and ecoInsight on IoT applications in retrofits.

In the session that wrapped up the day Kyle Cohen of Leviton gave contractors a refresher in upselling and cross-selling lighting equipment by spending a little extra time on each service call noticing the equipment the owner has installed and suggesting replacements where they could improve satisfaction.

Related: NECA’s Lighting and Controls Theater Looks at Lighting from All Angles

“Every call is an opportunity to establish yourself as a solution provider,” he said told a small but attentive audience. “By noticing that they have an Alexa on the table, for example, you can suggest a dimmer they could control with their voice. You become their trusted advisor for making their lives better.”

