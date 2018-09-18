A Look Ahead to NECA 2018

The 2018 NECA Show, to be held September 28 through October 2 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, promises something for everyone in the electrical construction industry. Promoted as “The Show for Those Who Power the World,” this event will attract thousands of electrical professionals from all 50 states and 20 countries.

As always, the event will offer networking opportunities, a packed show floor, innovations in new products and technology, and educational seminars and technical sessions. This year, organizers and sponsors have expanded the focus, making an additional commitment — to combat the industry’s critical skilled worker shortage by offering incentives for more than 2,000 apprentices from across the country to attend the show. According to the association, these NECA-IBEW apprentices will have the opportunity to attend this year’s Apprentice Appreciation Day on September 30, which includes a customized workshop aimed at enhancing and contributing to the needs of professional apprentices working at all levels of electrical contracting, from first year to fifth year. Following the workshop, all participants will be granted free admission to the show.

Following are details and links on this event as well as highlights for other new offerings (like the Lighting and Controls Theater and Lineman Pavilion) and the old favorites you’ve come to expect. Also new this year,… don’t forget to Ask Alexa. This virtual assistant will be available in five locations throughout the Convention Center to help you get info quickly.

The Penn-Del-Jersey Chapter, NECA has teamed up with the area’s local Joint Apprentice Training Centers to host an Apprentice Appreciation Day on September 30.

Featuring more than 300 companies.

Layout of the show floor

Nine preconvention workshops will take place on September 28 and 29. Then there are dozens of educational seminars and technical sessions to choose from going on throughout the show.

September 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

(After party sponsored by Milwaukee Tool from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

September 30 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Speaker: Keller Rinaudo, Founder and CEO of Zipline

Keller Rinaudo is a robotics and healthcare innovator who is showing the world how drone technology can be used to save lives.

October 1 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Speakers: Christopher Tarbell and Hector Monsegur

Two of the country’s leading voices on global cybersecurity issues—men who, for years, were adversaries—will come together to discuss their unique perspectives.

October 2 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Speaker: Jon Dorenbos

After suffering an aortic aneurysm, Jon Dorenbos left the NFL after 14 years. He went on to wow America with his captivating magic performances on “America’s Got Talent,” advancing to the finals and coming in third place in the competition.

October 2 (Doors open at 7:15 p.m.; concert starts at 8:15 p.m.)

Featuring the celebrated rock band Foreigner.

Offering all things digital and disruptive (including the Disruptive Technology Pavilion and the Digital Media Lounge), this space educates attendees on the ways in which technology is changing how electrical contractors conduct business. Experience drone demonstrations, AR/VR, BIM Caves, tech talks, and more.

The place to hear about the latest technology advances, including IoT, PoE, lighting controls and more. The NECA Health Zone is designed to help you stay fit and functional.

The Line Construction Advancement Fund (LCAF), Northeastern Apprenticeship Training program (NEAT) and the New York State Lineman’s Safety Training Fund will conduct demonstrations on the trade show floor using their Mobile Transformer Training Trailer and Mobile High Voltage Test Lab. Topics include transformer connections and configurations, personal protective grounding simulations, high voltage testing or rubber gloves & sleeves, di-electric testing of hot sticks, and hi-pot testing.