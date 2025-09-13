NECA 2025: Mike Eby’s Product Picks — Part 1

NECA 2025 has begun in Chicago! The editorial team of EC&M has checked out all of the latest product innovations being showcased on the exhibit hall floor. As always, this year’s event has a great selection of products designed to help electrical contractors work more efficiently, safely, and quickly.

In this gallery, we're bringing you Part 1 of Group Editorial Director Mike Eby’s NECA product picks. Check back tomorrow for his second round of selections. And, if you’re at the show, stop by the EC&M booth #3726 and see us!