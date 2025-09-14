The Everyday Electrician: Products from NECA 2025

Check out some of the products The Everyday Electrician looked at from NECA 2025 in Chicago.
Sept. 14, 2025

One of the NECA highlights for any electrician is to walk the show floor and visit all the unique booths. The Everyday Electrician Trevor Ottmann took the opportunity to visit some booths and get a hands-on look at various products on display. This gallery showcases some of Trevor’s booth visits and the products that caught his eye.

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

Michael Morris
Email

Michael Morris

Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

