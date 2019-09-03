NECA 2019 Is Betting on a Successful Outcome

The theme of NECA 2019, “Bright Lights, Big Ideas,” couldn’t be more appropriate, considering this year’s host city is Las Vegas, also known as the Neon Capital of the World. Scheduled to take place September 14 through September 17 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, the annual electrical contracting event promises “more of everything,” including a wide range of new technologies, the opportunity to touch and feel thousands of the latest products and services from 300-plus exhibitors, and the chance to learn more about workforce development and see where the industry is headed. As always, the conference will offer countless networking opportunities along with numerous educational seminars and technical sessions.

Following are details and links to important NECA 2019 information/events:

Featuring more than 300 companies

Layout of the show floor

Ten preconvention workshops will take place on Saturday, September 14, along with dozens of educational seminars and technical sessions to choose from going on throughout the show. Note: Preconvention workshops held on Saturday require separate registration and fees.

Saturday, September 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p..

(After party sponsored by Milwaukee Tool from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

Sunday, September 15 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Speaker: Tony Hsieh, author and Zappo’s CEO

In addition to his writing and CEO duties, Tony Hsieh leads the Downtown Project, a group committed to transforming downtown Las Vegas into the most community-focused large city in the world.

Monday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Speaker: John Ondrasik, singer and songwriter

Better known by his stage name, Five for Fighting, John Ondrasik is a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter who has released six major albums and sold more than 2.5 million records.

Tuesday, September 17 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Speaker: Nicole Malachowski, combat veteran and White House Fellow

A 21-year veteran of the United States Air Force, Nicole Malachowski’s achievements include being the first woman pilot on the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron.

Tuesday, September 17 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Featuring Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Note: Children under 5 years old are not allowed to attend