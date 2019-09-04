NECA 2019 to Showcase Special Events

The 2019 NECA Convention and Trade Show at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas promises a host of events to satisfy every show goer. From September 14 to 17, regular fixtures, including a packed show room, new product introductions, networking opportunities, and educational workshops from industry leaders, will be joined by an array of special events designed to make this year’s show unique.

This pavilion will deliver presentations on all things digital and disruptive, focusing on the changes that are taking place in the construction industry. Presentations include hands-on AR/VR, hologram, and infrared camera (IR) experiences; learning to master social media and LinkedIn; and how 5G will open up new opportunities.

This special event will present short talks that highlight products, services, and solutions for businesses. The complete schedule of presentations can be found under “NECA Events” in the official mobile app.

Dr. Josue Andino and Chef Ryan Alday bring their expertise in health and wellness to provide opportunities for attendees to gain valuable health tips – from techniques for better posture to healthy cooking ideas. Bodyworks professionals are also available, offering free neck, back, and foot massages.

New to NECA 2019, this debut is a community outreach project that features plenty of adoptable dogs and puppies for attendees to play with at the Paws Park (located on the show floor). NECA will be donating to PAWsitive Difference Pet Rescue.

Help support The Shade Tree, Nevada’s largest shelter serving homeless and abused women and children, through another new initiative that provides two opportunities to give back to the local community. You can assemble care bags with personal items for the shelter’s residents and/or attend a silent auction for the chance to bid on a range of items, including trips, jewelry, signed memorabilia, and more.

Professional dealers and pit bosses will be available to show participants gaming basics or help you brush up on your current skills in blackjack, craps, roulette, and Texas Hold’em.

On Sunday, September 15, join nearly 750 apprentices for a program specifically for apprentices, training directors, and instructors. Following the event, which includes a town hall meeting and lunch, access to the show floor is free.

This networking opportunity, which takes place on Saturday, September 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., provides students from the NECA Student Chapters the chance to meet with recruiters from around the industry. The goal of the mixer is to connect students with contractors, thus building a pipeline of future electrical contracting industry workers.

Taking place on Saturday, September 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., this event is open to all attendees and features two presentations. Dr. Hirsham Said will be discussing smart buildings and the Internet of Things, while Michael D. Clancy will share about recession-proof relationships.

This year’s roundtable, taking place on Monday, September 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., will focus on topics currently affecting the industry, such as the workforce shortage, recruitment/retention, and diversity/inclusion. Following the event is a joint reception sponsored by NECA Premier Partner Graybar.