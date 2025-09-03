Meet Trevor Ottmann, the Everyday Electrician, at NECA 2025!

Stop by Booth #3726 to meet Trevor and the rest of the EC&M team at this year's NECA show in Chicago.
Sept. 3, 2025
Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb., is excited to be back at NECA as EC&M's Everyday Electrician™! He and his family had a blast at their first NECA show last year in San Diego, so they're excited to hit the road to attend the Chicago show from Sep. 13-14. 

To meet Trevor and the rest of the EC&M team, stop by Booth #3726! You can get free copies of EC&M and Electrical Wholesaling and learn how to get access to free Everyday Electrician merch, like shirts, hats, and beanies. 

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

