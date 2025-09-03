Free Everyday Electrician Merch Available at NECA 2025

Learn more about how you can get free EC&M/Everyday Electrician merch when you stop by Booth #3726 at NECA in Chicago!
Sept. 3, 2025
EC&M editors Ellen Parson, Michael Morris, and Ellie Coggins rep Everyday Electrician shirts at last year's NECA show in San Diego, Calif.
EC&M editors Ellen Parson, Michael Morris, and Ellie Coggins rep Everyday Electrician shirts at last year's NECA show in San Diego, Calif.

Once again, we'll be giving more of our popular Everyday Electrician merch at NECA 2025 in Chicago! Stop by Booth #3726 to meet Trevor and the rest of the EC&M team — and learn how you can get a free shirt, hat, or beanie. In the Instagram short on the left, Trevor shows off what they look like and why they make great additions to your job-site apparel.

If you show that you're following us on at least one of our social media channels (TikTok, Instagram, and/or YouTube), you'll go home with a free shirt. Tag a couple of friends in the pinned video on our Instagram or TikTok page, and you'll also get your choice of a free hat or beanie! Note: Giveaway will go on while supplies last.

 

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

