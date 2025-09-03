Meet the EC&M/Electrical Wholesaling Team Attending NECA 2025

The entire electrical team representing EC&M and Electrical Wholesaling magazines is excited to be back at NECA this year in Chicago! In this short video, see some of the friendly faces that will be at Booth #3726: Jim Lucy, Steve Suarez, Michael Morris, Jay Thompson, Mike Eby, Ellie Coggins, David Sevin, and Mike Hellmann.

Stop by, say hello, and learn how you can get some free Everyday Electrician™ shirts and/or hats! And if you won't be at NECA in-person this year, subscribe to our NECA e-newsletters or follow us on our social media platforms to stay up-to-date on what's going on with our live coverage of the show.